Redmile Group LLC Invests $23.77 Million in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 65,435 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,765,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Baird R W raised shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $346.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,194. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $253.95 and a 1-year high of $365.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.14.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,902.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,988 shares of company stock worth $7,975,726. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

