Redmile Group LLC Invests $11.16 Million in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 83,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,161,000. Redmile Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Quest Diagnostics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,441,000 after purchasing an additional 75,315 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 21,327 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 32,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $142.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,532,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.46. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $150.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 40.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $60,093.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Quest Diagnostics

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.