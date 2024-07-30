Redmile Group LLC Cuts Stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Redmile Group LLC lessened its holdings in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 969,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,451 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Immunovant worth $31,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IMVT. Boxer Capital LLC grew its stake in Immunovant by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,130,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,548,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Immunovant by 590.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 42,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 36,659 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,651,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Immunovant by 98.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 35,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IMVT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Immunovant from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.73.

Immunovant Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:IMVT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.09. 963,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,841. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.82 and a 1-year high of $45.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.56 and a 200 day moving average of $31.33.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 16,163 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $479,232.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,036,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,738,629.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $96,273.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 448,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,294,467. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 16,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $479,232.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,036,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,738,629.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,599,990. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Immunovant Profile

(Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.