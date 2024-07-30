Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ameriprise Financial (AMP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP):

7/30/2024 – Ameriprise Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $487.00 to $500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2024 – Ameriprise Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $470.00 to $460.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2024 – Ameriprise Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $444.00 to $440.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/9/2024 – Ameriprise Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $500.00 to $495.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2024 – Ameriprise Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $460.00 to $470.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/28/2024 – Ameriprise Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $390.00 to $387.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/28/2024 – Ameriprise Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $500.00 to $504.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:AMP traded up $2.33 on Tuesday, hitting $434.38. The company had a trading volume of 127,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $431.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $418.61. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $306.63 and a 52 week high of $449.94.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMP. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

