Realty Income Co. (O) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 1st

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) declared a aug 24 dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.263 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

Realty Income has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 32 consecutive years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 201.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.5%.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.2 %

Realty Income stock opened at $58.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

O has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

