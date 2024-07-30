QUASA Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,625.39 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. During the last week, QUASA has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $165,046.60 and $1,625.39 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QUASA Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00198766 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,019.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

