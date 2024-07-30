Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0569 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.
Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IVOL traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.89. The company had a trading volume of 382,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,162. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.06. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 12 month low of $18.23 and a 12 month high of $21.29.
About Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.