Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0569 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOL traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.89. The company had a trading volume of 382,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,162. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.06. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 12 month low of $18.23 and a 12 month high of $21.29.

About Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF

The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.

