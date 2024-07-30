Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Issues Earnings Results

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $886.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Qorvo updated its Q2 guidance to $1.75-1.95 EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to 1.750-1.950 EPS.

Qorvo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,788,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,418. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $80.62 and a fifty-two week high of $130.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.35 and its 200-day moving average is $110.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $2,214,513.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,364,647.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $91,615.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $676,652. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $2,214,513.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,364,647.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,372 shares of company stock worth $4,517,858. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QRVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Qorvo from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.41.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

