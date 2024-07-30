Qiagen (QGEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Qiagen to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Qiagen to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Qiagen Stock Up 0.7 %
QGEN opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. Qiagen has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.53 and its 200-day moving average is $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.40.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Qiagen
QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Qiagen
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.