Qiagen (QGEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Qiagen to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Qiagen to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

QGEN opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. Qiagen has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.53 and its 200-day moving average is $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.40.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QGEN. Wolfe Research raised Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Qiagen from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

