QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Short Interest Update

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the June 30th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
QBE Insurance Group Price Performance
Shares of QBIEY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.43. The company had a trading volume of 353,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,359. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.39. QBE Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $12.79.
About QBE Insurance Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than QBE Insurance Group
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for QBE Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QBE Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.