QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Short Interest Update

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the June 30th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

QBE Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of QBIEY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.43. The company had a trading volume of 353,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,359. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.39. QBE Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $12.79.

About QBE Insurance Group

QBE Insurance Group Limited engages in underwriting general insurance and reinsurance risks in the Australia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, agriculture, public/product liability, motor and motor casualty, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, accident, health, financial and credit, and other insurance products, as well as marine, energy and aviation insurance products, and risk management solutions.

