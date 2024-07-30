Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $3.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $174.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69. Puma Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $7.73.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $43.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.53 million. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 6.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 27,000 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $89,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $89,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 21,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $81,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,063,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,135,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,905 shares of company stock valued at $294,859 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $57,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Crestline Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 34,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 5,129.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 48,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 57,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 32,510 shares during the last quarter. 61.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

