pufETH Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $987,729.26 (PUFETH)

pufETH (PUFETH) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 30th. During the last seven days, pufETH has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. pufETH has a total market capitalization of $488.31 million and approximately $987,729.26 worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pufETH token can currently be bought for approximately $3,280.59 or 0.04988530 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

pufETH was first traded on January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 493,057 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,847 tokens. pufETH’s official message board is medium.com/@puffer.fi. The official website for pufETH is www.puffer.fi. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 492,956.85458263. The last known price of pufETH is 3,309.23979614 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $2,306,258.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pufETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pufETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pufETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

