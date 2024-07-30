Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2024

Public Storage (NYSE:PSAGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.50-$16.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92. Public Storage also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 16.500-16.850 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Public Storage from $289.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $310.55.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PSA traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $304.37. The stock had a trading volume of 533,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $53.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.50. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $314.93.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 108.99%.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares of the company's stock, valued at $881,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company's stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Earnings History and Estimates for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

