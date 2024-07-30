Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.60-3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67. Public Service Enterprise Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.600-3.700 EPS.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE PEG traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $77.84. 850,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,193. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.36 and a 200-day moving average of $67.82. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $78.33. The company has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 66.48%.

PEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.17.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $95,561.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,500,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

