Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC reduced its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 444,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,166,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 164,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,080,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 82,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 51,063 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,167.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 240,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,712,000 after buying an additional 221,613 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEG stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,228,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,122. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $77.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.31 and its 200 day moving average is $67.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 66.48%.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $95,561.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,500,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Guggenheim upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

