Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 9,553 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 311,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,553 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $18,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,889,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,520,000 after buying an additional 830,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,140,242,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,048,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,995,000 after purchasing an additional 873,062 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,565,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,751,000 after buying an additional 1,210,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,483,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,409,000 after acquiring an additional 89,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REG. Mizuho raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.64.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of REG opened at $66.25 on Tuesday. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $56.29 and a 52-week high of $68.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.21.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 130.73%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

