Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 9,267 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 528,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,267 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $15,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 79,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 51,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 21,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 52,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI stock opened at $31.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.22. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $32.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.61%.

VICI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

