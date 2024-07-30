Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 8,923 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,923 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $16,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $589,098,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 48.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,075,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,535 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4,845.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 677,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,643,000 after purchasing an additional 663,385 shares during the last quarter. Maren Capital LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $64,284,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,701,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,573,000 after buying an additional 255,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,579.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AME has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AMETEK from $210.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.20.

AME stock opened at $173.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.11. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $136.89 and a one year high of $186.32. The firm has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.68%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

