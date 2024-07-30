Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 63,324 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 825,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,324 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $17,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 80.8% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Kenvue in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.50.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. Kenvue’s revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KVUE shares. HSBC increased their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.45.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

