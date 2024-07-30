Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 3,579 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,579 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in STERIS were worth $8,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 9.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in STERIS by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in STERIS by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in STERIS by 77.9% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of STERIS stock traded up $2.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.56. The stock had a trading volume of 9,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,210. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.93. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $195.47 and a 52 week high of $254.00.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total value of $469,831.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,639,085.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $1,061,333.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total transaction of $469,831.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,639,085.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,477 in the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

