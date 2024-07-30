Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 3,499 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.16% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $13,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,731,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,300,101,000 after buying an additional 193,740 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $743,378,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,355,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,726,000 after buying an additional 469,425 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,155,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,108,000 after buying an additional 40,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,002,000 after buying an additional 93,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of FRT stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.44. The company had a trading volume of 7,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,435. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.24. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $85.59 and a 52 week high of $111.50.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.16%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FRT shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FRT

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.