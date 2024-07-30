Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 28,723 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,723 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $19,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,346,193,000 after acquiring an additional 12,178,713 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,494,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,687 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,584,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,061,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,614 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,493,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $869,184,000 after buying an additional 2,153,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,612,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,769,000 after buying an additional 75,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of D stock opened at $52.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $54.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day moving average of $49.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on D shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

