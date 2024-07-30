Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 2,728 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in IDEX were worth $7,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:IEX traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.18. 17,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $183.76 and a 12-month high of $246.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.60.

IDEX Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IEX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $265.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.57.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

