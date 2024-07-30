Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 2,350 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.25% of Boot Barn worth $7,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,744,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,638,000 after buying an additional 35,925 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,573,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,410 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,131,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,830,000 after purchasing an additional 649,021 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,425,000 after purchasing an additional 16,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Boot Barn by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,733,000 after buying an additional 182,130 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BOOT. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $100.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.09.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

NYSE BOOT traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.82. The company had a trading volume of 19,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,846. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.49. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.73 and a 52 week high of $134.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 2.09.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $388.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.67 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $165,165.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,546 shares in the company, valued at $500,560.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Boot Barn news, insider Michael A. Love sold 1,079 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $118,916.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at $232,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $165,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,560.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,795 shares of company stock worth $1,329,686 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

