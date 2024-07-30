Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 20,992 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,992 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $18,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IR. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $98.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.45. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.20 and a twelve month high of $101.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.71 and a 200 day moving average of $90.57.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on IR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.17.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

