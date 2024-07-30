Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 12,794 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,794 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.19% of EnerSys worth $7,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EnerSys by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,262,000 after buying an additional 60,021 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 867.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,576 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in EnerSys by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 156,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,787,000 after buying an additional 18,043 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,848. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $83.27 and a 52 week high of $111.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.28.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $910.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that EnerSys will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 13.85%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENS shares. BTIG Research cut shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

