Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 12,664 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,907 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 12,664 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $15,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 53,216 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,170,552 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,663,219,000 after purchasing an additional 531,799 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at $525,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth $72,550,000. Finally, Delap Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at $354,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LVS. Barclays cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

LVS traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $40.12. The company had a trading volume of 323,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,342,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $60.47. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.83.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 43.61% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

