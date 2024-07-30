Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 11,119 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,119 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Ball were worth $7,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BALL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ball by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,855,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,214,000 after purchasing an additional 267,479 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Ball by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 21,062,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,527,000 after purchasing an additional 998,527 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Ball by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,815,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter worth about $168,372,000. Finally, Mirova US LLC boosted its position in Ball by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,527,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,406,000 after purchasing an additional 833,494 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ball news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BALL shares. Barclays raised their target price on Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ball from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ball from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ball from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

NYSE BALL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,442. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $71.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Ball had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Ball’s payout ratio is 6.02%.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

