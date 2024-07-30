Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Holdings in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,962 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $6,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in AppLovin by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 147,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $12,177,603.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,264,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,037,930.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,857,726 shares of company stock worth $1,489,251,374. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APP stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.07. 168,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,076,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.86. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $91.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.70 and a 200-day moving average of $69.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 51.55% and a net margin of 16.46%. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on AppLovin from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on AppLovin from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.72.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

