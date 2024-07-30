Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 2,527 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $8,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Selective Insurance Group stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.54. The stock had a trading volume of 34,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,615. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.54. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.00 and a 52 week high of $109.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.24.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($2.59). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $104.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

Insider Activity

In other Selective Insurance Group news, CEO John J. Marchioni purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.56 per share, with a total value of $200,544.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,397,333.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John J. Marchioni bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.56 per share, with a total value of $200,544.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 136,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,397,333.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.85 per share, with a total value of $171,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,888.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

