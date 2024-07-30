Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 24,440 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,440 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $14,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.54. The company had a trading volume of 80,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,644. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.53. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $171.94.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

