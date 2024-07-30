Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,630 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $7,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THR. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the first quarter valued at about $20,415,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 595.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 300,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after buying an additional 257,646 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 901,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,489,000 after buying an additional 163,640 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 734,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,023,000 after buying an additional 69,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,885,000 after buying an additional 44,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Thermon Group Stock Performance

Shares of THR traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,873. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.83. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.76 and a 52-week high of $35.93.

Insider Activity

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $127.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.19 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 13.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark John Roberts sold 2,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $97,048.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,182. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Thermon Group news, SVP Mark John Roberts sold 2,910 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $97,048.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,182. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin J. Mcginty sold 5,000 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,499.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,910 shares of company stock worth $462,849. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on THR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Thermon Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on THR

Thermon Group Profile

(Free Report)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.