Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $6.94 Million Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,724 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $6,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 4.6% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MANH stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.10. The stock had a trading volume of 15,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,752. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $182.97 and a one year high of $266.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 83.62 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.83 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.54% and a net margin of 20.54%. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MANH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.43.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Featured Stories

