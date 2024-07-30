Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $19.85 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,843 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Exelon worth $19,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,018,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,570,000 after purchasing an additional 23,270 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,525,000 after acquiring an additional 14,749,899 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Exelon by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,096,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,968,000 after acquiring an additional 277,635 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,645,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,830,000 after acquiring an additional 156,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Exelon by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 84,498 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on EXC. Barclays boosted their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

EXC stock opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.52. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.19.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

