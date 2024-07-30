Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,302 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $13,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.12. The company had a trading volume of 57,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.23 and a 200 day moving average of $75.26. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $82.63.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DD. Barclays boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DD

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.