Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 1,540 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.12% of Landstar System worth $8,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Landstar System in the first quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $4.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.35. The stock had a trading volume of 9,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,851. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.13 and a 52 week high of $203.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.80.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Featured Stories

