Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stock Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $15,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMSF. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael J. Brown purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $43,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at $437,593.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $49.68 on Tuesday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $54.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.53.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). AMERISAFE had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $75.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.