Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 986.3% during the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 37,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 34,411 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 360,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,111,000 after buying an additional 23,020 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 557.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 26,129 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 668.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 17,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 602,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,600,000 after acquiring an additional 24,791 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTRS stock opened at $88.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.49. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $92.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,804,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $338,248.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

