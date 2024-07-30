Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 9,223 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 9,223 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $16,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.90.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $79.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $89.18.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

