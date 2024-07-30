Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 8,772 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,772 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 210.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,236,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,589.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,789,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,434 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,302,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,599.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 963,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,859,000 after acquiring an additional 906,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.11.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

