Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 8,173 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,667 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 8,173 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $9,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 422.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 348.8% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 745 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6,469.2% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 854 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.07.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 54,771 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $2,781,271.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,652,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,472,832.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 54,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $2,781,271.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,652,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,472,832.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,735.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,438 shares of company stock valued at $11,339,402 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FCX opened at $44.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day moving average of $46.11. The company has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.92. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

