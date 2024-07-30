Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 6,639 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,639 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $8,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 8,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 19,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,641,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,554,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,355,039 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $118.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.72 and a 12-month high of $120.14. The company has a market cap of $105.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.13.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. Research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

