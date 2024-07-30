Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 5,239 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,239 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 8,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.39. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

