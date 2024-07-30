Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 499 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.14% of MarketAxess worth $11,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1,030.8% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2,428.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

MarketAxess Price Performance

MKTX stock opened at $223.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.53 and its 200-day moving average is $216.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.03. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.42 and a 1 year high of $297.97.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.99 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

In other news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Featured Articles

