Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,967 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 31,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.9 %

TROW stock opened at $113.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.16. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $128.14. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.42.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.01). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. StockNews.com cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down previously from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

