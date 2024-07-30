Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 172 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $770,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 36.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,419,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,684,000 after buying an additional 12,249 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 933,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,132,891,000 after buying an additional 27,386 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,301.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE MTD opened at $1,452.00 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $928.49 and a 12 month high of $1,535.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,414.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1,320.02. The company has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 662.32%. The company had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.69 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,160,041.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total value of $437,121.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,160,041.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total transaction of $1,618,067.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,691.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,278 shares of company stock worth $4,871,849 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.