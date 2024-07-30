Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 10,264 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,264 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $15,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,306,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,327 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 33.9% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 20.3% in the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,305,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,445,000 after buying an additional 596,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.27.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE SCHW opened at $65.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.06. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 26.30%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $705,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 574,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,027,491.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $5,000,649.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,972,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,604,031,662.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $705,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 574,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,027,491.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 350,178 shares of company stock valued at $26,136,963. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.