Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BALL. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,909,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Ball by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Ball during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Puzo Michael J bought a new position in Ball during the 1st quarter worth $2,012,000. Finally, Owen LaRue LLC bought a new position in Ball during the 1st quarter worth $1,200,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:BALL opened at $63.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $71.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.88.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 31.42%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Ball’s payout ratio is 6.02%.

Insider Activity at Ball

In related news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BALL. Barclays boosted their price target on Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ball from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ball from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.08.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

