Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,365,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $8,691,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 369.6% during the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth about $1,389,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GRMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.83.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $176.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.48. The firm has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $99.61 and a 1 year high of $178.51.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Articles

