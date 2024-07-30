Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 39,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NRG Energy news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,047,381.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,192,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NRG Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NRG stock opened at $74.33 on Tuesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.97 and a 1-year high of $87.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.43 billion for the quarter. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 5.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

See Also

